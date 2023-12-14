Skip to main content
European Union leaders granted Ukraine a major political win on Dec. 14 by agreeing to start membership negotiations at a time when its counter-offensive against Russia's invasion has failed to make major gains and U.S. military aid has become more uncertain. European Council President Charles Michel said it was "a very powerful political signal."

