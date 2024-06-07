Honey hunters in Nepal face dwindling bee numbers
For several rural communities in Nepal, cliff-side honey hunting is a tradition handed down for generations and also a source of income besides paddy, corn, millet and wheat they grow in their farms. But villagers are worried because the bee numbers and hives have been declining.
Reuters
