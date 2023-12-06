Skip to main content
A new color-shifting fabric developed by a Hong Kong research team combines Polymeric Optical Fibers with AI technology. Researchers on the team believe the intelligent textile, which made its runway debut at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, can make the fashion industry more inclusive and sustainable.

