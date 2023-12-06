How AI-powered fabrics could transform fashion
A new color-shifting fabric developed by a Hong Kong research team combines Polymeric Optical Fibers with AI technology. Researchers on the team believe the intelligent textile, which made its runway debut at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, can make the fashion industry more inclusive and sustainable.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos