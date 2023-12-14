Skip to main content
Reuters

A doctor at one of the main hospitals in Khan Younis in southern Gaza is warning that the overcrowding at shelters for the displaced, deteriorating sanitary conditions and shortages of food, clean water and medicine are making children ill and risk spreading more disease among the young.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos