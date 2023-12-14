How crowded shelters are making Gaza's children sick
A doctor at one of the main hospitals in Khan Younis in southern Gaza is warning that the overcrowding at shelters for the displaced, deteriorating sanitary conditions and shortages of food, clean water and medicine are making children ill and risk spreading more disease among the young.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos