How do whales sing? Experiments suggest their voice boxes have a unique feature
In a paper published Feb. 21, scientists studied the voice boxes, or larynxes, from three dead, stranded baleen whales. Scientists say they are one step closer to figuring out how humpback and other types of whales sing: with specialized voice boxes that allow them to produce music loud enough to travel through the ocean.
The Associated Press
