How geomagnetic storms make spectacular auroras
A geomagnetic storm sparked by solar flares led to spectacular displays of the Northern Lights across the U.S., U.K. and other countries. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) space scientist Robert Steenburgh says it is the biggest geomagnetic storm in about 21 years.
Reuters
