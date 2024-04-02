Skip to main content
In Israel, ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties are resisting pressure to lift exemptions of religious students from military duty, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struggles to preserve his coalition and spread the wartime burden across society fairly.

