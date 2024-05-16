How satellite trackers are helping endangered sea turtles
Off the shore of Phuket, Thai scientists released nearly a dozen endangered leatherback baby turtles into the vast blue Indian Ocean, each equipped with a tiny satellite tag on its back. The project is part of an international initiative to study geographical areas frequented by baby sea turtles.
