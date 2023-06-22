Skip to main content
U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to deepen defence and technology cooperation between their countries as Modi arrived at the White House on Wednesday for a state visit, with concerns about human rights in India looming over the exchange.

