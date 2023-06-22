Human rights concerns loom as Biden welcomes India's Modi
U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to deepen defence and technology cooperation between their countries as Modi arrived at the White House on Wednesday for a state visit, with concerns about human rights in India looming over the exchange.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos