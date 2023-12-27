Humanoid robots in space: the next frontier
Humanoid robots - like NASA-developed Valkyrie - are poised to play a greater role on and Earth and beyond in the coming years. Engineers believe with the right software, humanoid robots can function similarly to humans by using the same tools, equipment and methods of maneuvering itself. Syakir Jasnee reports.
Reuters
