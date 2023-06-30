Skip to main content
Reuters

Major French cities saw a third night of riots on June 29 as President Emmanuel Macron fought to contain a mounting unrest triggered by the deadly police shooting of a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent during a traffic stop. At least 667 people were arrested across France overnight, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter on June 30.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos