Hundreds arrested in third night of France riots
Major French cities saw a third night of riots on June 29 as President Emmanuel Macron fought to contain a mounting unrest triggered by the deadly police shooting of a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent during a traffic stop. At least 667 people were arrested across France overnight, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter on June 30.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos