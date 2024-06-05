Skip to main content
Tombstones at the Commonwealth war cemetery of Banneville-La-Campagne, in Normandy, France, were lit up on June 4 during a ceremony as part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Each grave was lit in tribute to the fallen, while 'Amazing Grace' was sung and musicians from the Pegasus Memorial Band performed.

