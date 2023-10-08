Skip to main content
Israeli soldiers continue to battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel on Sunday, a day after the unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip. Hundreds of civilians have been killed on both sides.

