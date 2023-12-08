Israel is sharply intensifying the war in Gaza
Israel's military says it struck 450 Gaza targets in 24 hours on Friday, roughly double the figure it's typically reported since the end of the truce with Hamas. It marks a new expansion of the war, with the U.N. warning that Gaza is teetering on a complete societal collapse.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos