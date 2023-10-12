Israel links Gaza aid to hostage release amid international calls for restraint
Gaza moved closer to a humanitarian catastrophe on Thursday (October 12) as the death toll rose and vital supplies ran low. Meanwhile, Israel massed tanks on the enclave's border ahead of an anticipated ground invasion amid international calls for restraint.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos