Skip to main content
Reuters

An Israeli inquiry into the killing of seven aid workers in an air strike in Gaza this week found serious errors and breaches of procedure by the military, with the result that two officers have been dismissed and senior commanders formally reprimanded.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos