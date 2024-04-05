Israel sacks officers after strike on World Central Kitchen workers
An Israeli inquiry into the killing of seven aid workers in an air strike in Gaza this week found serious errors and breaches of procedure by the military, with the result that two officers have been dismissed and senior commanders formally reprimanded.
