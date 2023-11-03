Israel says Gaza encircled as conditions for civilians in the city worsen
Israel said on Friday its forces had encircled the Gaza Strip's biggest city, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the escalating conflict, including over pauses in fighting to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos