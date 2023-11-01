Israel says Hamas commander killed in strike on Gaza's largest refugee camp
Note - Video contains graphic content. Israel said its forces killed a Hamas commander in a strike on Gaza's largest refugee camp on Tuesday (October 31), but the mounting civilian toll and humanitarian disaster in the enclave has prompted the United Nations to warn that international humanitarian law is not "an a la carte menu", with protests around the world urging for a ceasefire.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos