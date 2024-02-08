Israeli air strikes target residential homes in Gaza
Two Israeli air strikes have targeted residential homes in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Feb. 7 said the war would continue until Israel is completely victorious rejecting the current ceasefire proposal from Hamas.
The Associated Press
