Skip to main content
Reuters

Residents of the small Israeli community of Beeri recalled terrifying hours when Hamas militants stormed their leafy kibbutz on Saturday morning (October 7), killing more than a hundred and taking an unknown number of abducted men, women, and children.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos