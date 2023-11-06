Israeli festival survivor returns to caravan where she hid for hours
Laura Kadar Blajman was at the Supernova music festival in Israel on October 7 when Hamas gunmen attacked. On Sunday (Nov. 5), she went back to see the caravan where she hid for about six hours with her husband and her friends during the attack, looking for answers about her survival.
Reuters
