Israeli forces 'encircling' house of Hamas leader
Israeli forces said on Dec. 6 they were encircling the Gaza house of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, as they advanced for the first time to the heart of the biggest city in the enclave's south, while the UN Secretary General invoked a rare diplomatic move to push for a ceasefire, as civilians in Gaza are left with a diminishing number of places to flee to.
Reuters
