The Israeli military mistakenly killed three hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas during an incident which is "under review," Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Friday (December 15). He named two of the hostages as Yotam Haim and Samer Al-Talalka. The third was later identified by the Israeli army as Alon Shamriz.

