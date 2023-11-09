Skip to main content
Reuters

Few details are known of the Israeli military's ground operations as it pushes deeper into Gaza, fighting Hamas. Reuters was in a small group of foreign journalists given a rare view of Israel's invasion on the shattered fringes of Gaza City.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos