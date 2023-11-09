Israeli soldiers take reporters inside Gaza's devastation as civilians flee south
Few details are known of the Israeli military's ground operations as it pushes deeper into Gaza, fighting Hamas. Reuters was in a small group of foreign journalists given a rare view of Israel's invasion on the shattered fringes of Gaza City.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos