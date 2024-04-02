Israeli strike kills aid workers from World Central Kitchen
Warning, graphic content. Citizens from Australia, Britain, Poland, a dual citizen from Canada and the U.S. and Palestinians were among seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza on Monday, the NGO said.
Reuters
