Israelis say Hamas must be crushed despite death toll
Israeli citizens said on Wednesday the army should not back off from its unrelenting offensive to crush Hamas, despite the U.N. General Assembly's ceasefire call, the growing list of troop casualties and a spiraling Palestinian death toll in Gaza. Zachary Goelman produced this report.
Reuters
