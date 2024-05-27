Israel's Netanyahu says Rafah strike went tragically wrong
Caution: Graphic Content. An Israeli air strike triggered a fire that killed dozens of people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah, officials said on May 27. Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu said the strike was not intended to cause civilian casualties and would be investigated.
Reuters
