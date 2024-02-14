‘It seems like almost nothing is safe’ says Kansas City mayor after Super Bowl parade shooting
One person was killed and 22 injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told reporters the shooting happened despite a massive security operation.
The Associated Press
