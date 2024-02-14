Skip to main content
One person was killed and 22 injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told reporters the shooting happened despite a massive security operation.

