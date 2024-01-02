Japan Airlines' aircraft on fire after collision
All 379 passengers and crew of a Japan Airlines plane escaped a devastating fire that erupted after it collided with a smaller Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Jan. 2. However, five out of the six crew of the coast guard aircraft were unaccounted for, while the captain escaped, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.
Reuters
