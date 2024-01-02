Skip to main content
Reuters

All 379 passengers and crew of a Japan Airlines plane escaped a devastating fire that erupted after it collided with a smaller Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Jan. 2. However, five out of the six crew of the coast guard aircraft were unaccounted for, while the captain escaped, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos