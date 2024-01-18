Japan counts down to a precision moon landing of its spacecraft
Japan is aiming to land it's spacecraft, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) on the lunar surface on Friday (January 19) as it aims to become the fifth country to achieve a lunar landing, in what would be a boost for a space programme that has suffered a wave of setbacks and been eclipsed by rival China.
Reuters
