Skip to main content
Reuters

Japan is aiming to land it's spacecraft, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) on the lunar surface on Friday (January 19) as it aims to become the fifth country to achieve a lunar landing, in what would be a boost for a space programme that has suffered a wave of setbacks and been eclipsed by rival China.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos