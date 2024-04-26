Japan planting seaweed to meet its climate goals
On an April morning at a popular beach in Japan’s Yokohama, volunteers pluck a strand of eelgrass from a tray. Around 100 volunteers gathered to plant seedlings, contributing to Japan's broader environmental goals such as achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, which includes eelgrass restoration efforts. Syakir Jasnee reports.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos