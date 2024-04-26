Skip to main content
On an April morning at a popular beach in Japan’s Yokohama, volunteers pluck a strand of eelgrass from a tray. Around 100 volunteers gathered to plant seedlings, contributing to Japan's broader environmental goals such as achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, which includes eelgrass restoration efforts. Syakir Jasnee reports.

