Joly pledges effort to return Ukrainian children taken by Russia
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly pledges during a visit to Ukraine on Feb. 2 to advocate for the return of thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Canada aims to raise the issue with other countries as if each child was a Canadian consular case, in an effort to pressure Moscow to return them.
The Canadian Press
