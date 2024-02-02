Skip to main content
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly pledges during a visit to Ukraine on Feb. 2 to advocate for the return of thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. Canada aims to raise the issue with other countries as if each child was a Canadian consular case, in an effort to pressure Moscow to return them.

