Joly says Canada supports Ukraine NATO membership when time is right
NATO leaders have reaffirmed their intention to allow Ukraine to join the military alliance, without a clear timeline for when that can happen. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said on July 11 in Vilnius, Lithuania, that the conditions must be right, but war is still being waged now.
The Canadian Press
