Kevin McCarthy to leave Congress by year's end
Republican Kevin McCarthy, who won and lost the role of speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in a tumultuous nine months this year, said on Wednesday that he will leave Congress, bringing an end to his 17-year congressional career. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.
Reuters
