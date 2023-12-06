Skip to main content
Republican Kevin McCarthy, who won and lost the role of speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in a tumultuous nine months this year, said on Wednesday that he will leave Congress, bringing an end to his 17-year congressional career. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

