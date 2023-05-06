King Charles and Queen Camilla wave to crowd from palace balcony
Newly crowned King Charles III appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with his wife, Queen Camilla, and waved to the large crowd that had gathered outside. Their balcony appearance capped a day of pageantry around the coronation at Westminster Abbey.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos