Russia accused Ukraine on May 3 of a failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in Moscow, and threatened to retaliate after an unverified video was posted online said to show the alleged attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zekenskiy said Kyiv had nothing to do with the reported incident.

