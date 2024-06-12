Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Reuters

Parents in Kyiv, like Valeriy Tkalich, bathe babies by torchlight and others stock up on supplies to make it through ever increasing power outages in Ukraine's capital. Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy system has left the country with half its generating capacity and long term damage to the system.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos