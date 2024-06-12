Kyiv adapts to life in darkness as power network pummeled
Parents in Kyiv, like Valeriy Tkalich, bathe babies by torchlight and others stock up on supplies to make it through ever increasing power outages in Ukraine's capital. Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy system has left the country with half its generating capacity and long term damage to the system.
Reuters
