Members of the public on Dec. 15 praised the decision by the European Union leaders to open membership talks with Ukraine. At a summit in Brussels, other leaders bypassed objections from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban by getting him to leave the room while they took the historic step of agreeing to start accession negotiations with a country at war.

