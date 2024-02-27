Macron not ruling out sending troops to Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Feb. 26 he could not rule out sending troops to Ukraine to ensure Russia does not win the war, although he cautioned that there was no consensus at this stage, as European allies agreed to ramp up efforts to deliver more munitions to Kyiv.
Reuters
