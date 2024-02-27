Skip to main content
Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Feb. 26 he could not rule out sending troops to Ukraine to ensure Russia does not win the war, although he cautioned that there was no consensus at this stage, as European allies agreed to ramp up efforts to deliver more munitions to Kyiv.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos