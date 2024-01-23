Skip to main content
Russia unleashed a mass air strike on Ukraine on Jan. 23, local officials said, killing at least six people and wounding more than 70 others, as the Kremlin said the Russian military does not target civilians when it hits objects in Ukraine. This edit contains graphic footage.

