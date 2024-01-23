Mass deadly Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities
Russia unleashed a mass air strike on Ukraine on Jan. 23, local officials said, killing at least six people and wounding more than 70 others, as the Kremlin said the Russian military does not target civilians when it hits objects in Ukraine. This edit contains graphic footage.
Reuters
