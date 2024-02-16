Skip to main content
Reuters

No matter whether you think it's cute or creepy, the skeleton panda sea squirt is one of Japan's newest species. Its distinctive skeleton-like body structure and black spots that mimic a panda's have made it popular but Naohiro Hasegawa, a researcher at the University of Hokkaido said scientists do not know why the pattern exists.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos