Meet Japan's skeleton panda sea squirt
No matter whether you think it's cute or creepy, the skeleton panda sea squirt is one of Japan's newest species. Its distinctive skeleton-like body structure and black spots that mimic a panda's have made it popular but Naohiro Hasegawa, a researcher at the University of Hokkaido said scientists do not know why the pattern exists.
Reuters
