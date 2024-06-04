Meet Viatina-19, the world's most expensive cow
Brazilian cow Viatina-19 is the most expensive cow ever sold at auction, according to Guinness World Records. She is worth an incredible 21-million reais (US$4.2-million). That’s three times more than the last record holder’s price and at 1,100 kilograms she’s twice as heavy as an average adult of her breed.
The Associated Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos