Mexico's Supreme Court decriminalizes abortion
Mexico's Supreme Court on Wednesday Sept. 6 struck down a federal law criminalizing abortion, reaffirming an earlier ruling that criminal penalties for abortion were unconstitutional and allowing the federal health care system to provide services. This report was produced by Freddie Joyner.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos