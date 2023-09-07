Skip to main content
Mexico's Supreme Court on Wednesday Sept. 6 struck down a federal law criminalizing abortion, reaffirming an earlier ruling that criminal penalties for abortion were unconstitutional and allowing the federal health care system to provide services. This report was produced by Freddie Joyner.

