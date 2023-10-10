Most undescribed plants already endangered, report says
Scientists are predicting more than 75 percent of the world’s undescribed plants, those yet to be discovered, are already threatened with extinction and nearly half of all known flowering plant species could be under threat. The dire warning comes in the State of the World’s Plants and Fungi 2023 report published on Oct. 10; an annual global overview of plants and fungi from scientists at Royal Botanic Gardens Kew.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos