NATO celebrates 75 years as Ukraine war looms large
NATO foreign ministers celebrated the 75th anniversary of their alliance on Thursday (April 4) with flags, cake and marching bands, while its secretary general reminded the United States that it needed its allies more than ever as the Ukraine war enters its third year. Rachel Judah has more.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos