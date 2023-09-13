Skip to main content
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 13 that he supports Russia's 'sacred war' against Western imperialism, as Kim made a rare trip overseas to Russia's east for a meeting that's being closely watched by Washington and allies over concerns of a potential arms deal.

