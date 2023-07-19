Skip to main content
Russia launched an extensive air attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa on July 19 for a second night running, in an assault authorities say meant to destroy the possibility of shipping Ukrainian grain from its ports. Local resident Roman describes how shattered glass sprayed across his bedroom.

