Federal safety officials revealed crew calls for help on Wednesday (March 27) after retrieving the "black box" data recorder of the cargo freighter that knocked down a highway bridge over Baltimore Harbour, coming as divers recovered the bodies of two workers whose vehicle plunged in the water as the bridge collapsed.

