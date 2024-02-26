'Overworked, unheard': Why South Korean doctors are staging a mass walkout
South Korea's vice health minister on Feb. 26 warned young doctors taking part in a mass walkout they may lose their licenses if they don't return to work by March, but some of the protesting physicians are questioning why officials aren't hearing them out on their difficult working conditions.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos