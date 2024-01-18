Pakistan strikes inside Iran stoke regional tension
Pakistan struck a village inside Iran on Jan. 18, using rockets to strike what it said were separatist Baloch militant bases. That came in retaliation for an Iranian strike on Pakistani territory two days earlier and amid fears the Gaza war risks sparking a regional escalation.
Reuters
